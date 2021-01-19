Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.05. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $942.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.73 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Adecoagro by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agro-industrial company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adecoagro (AGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.