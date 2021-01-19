Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Adobe stock opened at $458.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $219.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

