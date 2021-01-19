Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 240.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale began coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ANNSF stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Aena S.M.E. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.23 and its 200-day moving average is $149.82.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

