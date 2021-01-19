Alaska Air Group (ALK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alaska Air Group to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $67.48.

In other news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

