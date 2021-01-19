Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Northcoast Research

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price raised by Northcoast Research from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.82.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.