Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALEC. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of ALEC traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Alector has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

