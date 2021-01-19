Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AGMJF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.20. 112,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,620. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

