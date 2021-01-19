Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

ATI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

