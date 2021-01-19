Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 468.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 1,220,247 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

NYSE ALLY opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

