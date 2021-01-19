Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €52.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.00 ($60.00).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €45.70 ($53.76) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.09 and its 200 day moving average is €44.79. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.