Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 240,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095,090. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

