American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $23.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

