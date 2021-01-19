Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $80.95. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $1,023,677.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,786,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.