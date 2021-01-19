Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.67. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEP. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. 33,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $83.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $281,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.