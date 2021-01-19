Anoncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $65,924.53 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 72.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $65,924.53 and approximately $16.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 81.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

