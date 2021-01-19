Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stake Cut by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for about 2.1% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 469.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $325.26. 35,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.22 and a 200 day moving average of $290.85. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.37.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.