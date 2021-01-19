Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.06.

APHA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,180,285. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

