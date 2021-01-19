Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 153.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 78,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.