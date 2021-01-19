Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) is TAP Consulting LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 2.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. 10,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

