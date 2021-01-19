Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Raised by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,317,000. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 53,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.05. 3,067,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

