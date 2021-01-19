Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 5,598 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,902,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,570. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

