Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 2,423 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

BAC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. The stock has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

