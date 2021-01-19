Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 323 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $164.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $163.60.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

