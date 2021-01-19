Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 89.75% from the company’s current price.

RCUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

NYSE:RCUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,877. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 43.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after purchasing an additional 668,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 78.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

