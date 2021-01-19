ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 39.3% in December

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 824,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 15,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.11. 361,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

