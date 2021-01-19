AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,069,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $137.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,379,000 after buying an additional 415,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24,503.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,780,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 314,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,825,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

