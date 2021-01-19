AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $20,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AtriCure by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. 10,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake acquired 12,350 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,599.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

