Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.68. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.