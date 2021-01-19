Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.68. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

