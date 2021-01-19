Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.
AUTLF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.67.
About Austal
