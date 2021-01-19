Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the December 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days.

AUTLF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. Austal has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

About Austal

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

