AutoNation, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of AN stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,547 shares of company stock worth $17,339,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

