Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,320,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 10,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

AZUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

AZUL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.62. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $149.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 7.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 769,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,905 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in Azul by 30.6% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 529,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the third quarter worth about $2,558,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 608.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

