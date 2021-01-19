B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

NYSE:FL opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $180,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L purchased 594,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $22,349,190.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and have sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.