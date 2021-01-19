B. Riley Comments on L Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Loop Capital upped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of LB opened at $45.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. L Brands has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of L Brands by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.