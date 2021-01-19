Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.42

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Monday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BNKR traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,106 ($14.45). The company had a trading volume of 126,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,704. The company has a current ratio of 52.43, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Bankers Investment Trust Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 689 ($9.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,146 ($14.97). The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,040.50.

Get Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) alerts:

About Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.