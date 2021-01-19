Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Lifted to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Investec lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BCS upgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,554,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

