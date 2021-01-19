Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GBERY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Geberit alerts:

OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110. Geberit has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $67.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.