Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday.

ABX stock opened at C$29.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.42 billion.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

