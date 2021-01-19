Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

