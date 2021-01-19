Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.10 ($86.00).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of BMW opened at €69.49 ($81.75) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a one year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.