Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The stock is gaining from its sound fundamentals and growth strategies. It also received a boost from the top and bottom line beat reported in second-quarter fiscal 2020. Results benefited from robust digital growth, courtesy of its BOPIS and contactless curbside-pickup facilities. Also, stringent cost-cutting actions and strong financial position contributed to growth. Notably, the bottom line gained from improved margins and lower expenses. Further, the company continued to witness momentum in comparable sales (comps) as well as store and digital sales in September. Moreover, the recent introduction of the same-day-delivery service is likely to aid the top line. However, the impacts of COVID-19 on store traffic and intense competition are likely to be headwinds.”

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.83. 370,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,636,205. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $150,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.