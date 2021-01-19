Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 1,203,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $99,322,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

