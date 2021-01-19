Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BZQIY remained flat at $$4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.30.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.