BHP Group’s (BBL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.
NYSE BBL traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 142,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About BHP Group
BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
