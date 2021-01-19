BHP Group’s (BBL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE BBL traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 142,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,720. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.16. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

