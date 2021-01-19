BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.34. 28,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,490. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.