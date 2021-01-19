BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BBF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.34. 28,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,490. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.
