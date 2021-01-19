BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 7,760 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,886 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,422,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,856,000 after purchasing an additional 51,592 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 410,732 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,628,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,245,000 after acquiring an additional 143,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after acquiring an additional 741,879 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

ADP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.49. 45,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

