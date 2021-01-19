BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $2,004,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

SYK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.88. 23,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,236. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

