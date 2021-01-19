BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 33,425 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.49. The stock had a trading volume of 784,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,042,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

