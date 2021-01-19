Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Up 17.4% in December

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,003. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

