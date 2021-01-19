Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education has set its FY 2021

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.24 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, analysts expect Bright Scholar Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BEDU opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. Bright Scholar Education has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

