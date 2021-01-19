Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

NASDAQ BROG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooge Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.